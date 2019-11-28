Circle of Health

Boost your brain health and keep your mind sharp with these everyday foods

By
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthexercisemedicalcircle of healthfoodmental health
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
The best foods to boost your brain health
Flu season arrives early for much of US, including here in SoCal
Virus or bacteria: What's making your kids sick?
Autism study: New research identifies gender differences
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Snow creating dangerous conditions along 5 Freeway, Cajon Pass
Mountain High closed for day amid heavy snow, winds
Southwest plane blows tire upon landing at Burbank
The best foods to boost your brain health
Major storm sweeps across Southland
LAPD Police Chief Michael Moore speaks about body-cam video
Santa Clarita residents anxious as rains threaten mudslides
Show More
Cal/OSHA investigating deaths of 2 UPS workers at Ontario airport
Southern California residents view traffic as major problem, crisis
Grandma who texted wrong teen shares 4th Thanksgiving with him
Father of 4 brain dead after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Westlake
Police asking for public's help in South LA suspected kidnapping
More TOP STORIES News