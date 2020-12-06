Health & Fitness

For 1st time, LA County reports more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases in one day

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For the first time Los Angeles County has passed the 10,000 mark for reporting daily new coronavirus cases.

The county announced 10,528 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 23 additional deaths.

The county now has 2,855 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 23% of them in the ICU.

The numbers come amid a dangerous surge that threatens to overwhelm local hospital capacity and has triggered new, stricter stay-at-home orders for the region.

RELATED: New stay-at-home order takes effect in SoCal as cases surge
EMBED More News Videos

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, California's new health order went into effect on Saturday afternoon, and a regional stay-at-home order was triggered for Southern California.



The Southern California region has 10.3% staffed adult ICU capacity. Once the region dropped below the 15% threshold, the new stay-at-home order was triggered, set to take effect Monday.

The latest figure represents a doubling in daily cases in just a week, after 5,150 cases were reported last Monday.

The stay-at-home order closes a series of activities and businesses, including playgrounds, hair salons, movie theaters, wineries and cardrooms. Capacity will be further limited at retail businesses and people are being asked to avoid gathering with others from outside their own household, and wear a mask at all times when outside the home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countycoronaviruscoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cars spin out close to spectators in LA street takeover
LAPD loses veteran officer to COVID-19, agency's 3rd death from virus
Dodger Stadium may serve as COVID-19 vaccination site
New stay-home order issued for SoCal as COVID cases spiral
Bond Fire: Evacuation orders lifted in Modjeska Canyon
OC hospital helps underprivileged children with drive-thru Christmas party
Rams beat Cardinals, 38-28, boost playoff position
Show More
Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul to box in February
MLB sues insurance companies, cites billions in virus losses
Biden picks California AG to be 1st Latino health secretary
Protesters gather at home of LA County Supervisor Kuehl
OC sheriff says deputies won't enforce SoCal's stay-home order
More TOP STORIES News