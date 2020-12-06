For 1st time, LA County reports more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases in one day

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=8538601" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, California's new health order went into effect on Saturday afternoon, and a regional stay-at-home order was triggered for Southern California.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For the first time Los Angeles County has passed the 10,000 mark for reporting daily new coronavirus cases.The county announced 10,528 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 23 additional deaths.The county now has 2,855 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 23% of them in the ICU.The numbers come amid a dangerous surge that threatens to overwhelm local hospital capacity and has triggered new, stricter stay-at-home orders for the region.The Southern California region has 10.3% staffed adult ICU capacity. Once the region dropped below the 15% threshold, the new stay-at-home order was triggered, set to take effect Monday.The latest figure represents a doubling in daily cases in just a week, after 5,150 cases were reported last Monday.The stay-at-home order closes a series of activities and businesses, including playgrounds, hair salons, movie theaters, wineries and cardrooms. Capacity will be further limited at retail businesses and people are being asked to avoid gathering with others from outside their own household, and wear a mask at all times when outside the home.