EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health started offering free blood tests offered to screen for lead poisoning in wake of Exide contamination.This is one of the many ways the county has been working in communities impacted by the lead contamination.Health experts say, in most cases lead poisoning has no symptoms. Officials are trying to screen as many residents as possible by setting up these events in the communities.Also, experts say the only way to detect lead poisoning is through a blood test.