Free program at West Los Angeles VA building focuses on agility, balance among senior veterans

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- While the Gerofit program was developed at the Durham VA more than thirty years ago, the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System has offered it to senior vets and their spouses for six years.
The three days a week, the three-hour program features a wide variety of techniques: strength, agility, balance, cardiovascular training and more.
Dr. Steven Castle runs the program with the majority of senior clients over the age of 80, not to mention a couple inching toward three digits. Each participant is assessed prior to attending, allowing the therapists to focus on strengthening individual weaknesses.
"Within three months we see significant improvements in pretty much all the fitness parameters," Castle said.
New to the program is the Infinity VR Treadmills donated by Blue Goji, a fitness gaming company. The company donated them in the hopes that the machines will help collect data to create more effective workouts. It's also designed to give doctors more data on how these veterans are improving in motor and cognitive functions.
