Coronavirus

Fresno church says it'll stay open despite regional stay-home order

FRESNO, Calif. -- Despite the new stay-home orders announced this weekend for the San Joaquin Valley, some churches still opted to meet in-person for services on Sunday morning.

Cornerstone Church in downtown Fresno was one of the churches that invited its congregation inside.

RELATED: Valley businesses hoping to stay afloat amid looming stay home order

Now that the stay-home order has officially been enacted for Central California, Senior Pastor Jim Franklin said the church would continue to meet indoors as they provided essential services.

"We believe that church is essential. There's something that happens when people gather together that can only happen there, and if it's safe enough to go to Walmart, safe enough to go to Costco or Lowe's then it's safe enough to go to church, and we believe we have a constitutional right to do so," Franklin said.

RELATED: What's next for Valley restaurants during looming stay-home order

Franklin added that people in the congregation are allowed to wear their face masks inside, and hand sanitizer stations are set up throughout the building.

He said he trusts that people will judge the risk of coming to church for themselves.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnofresno downtownhealthreligioncoronavirus californiacoronaviruschurchfresnocovid 19 pandemicstay at home ordercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
UK readies for 'V-Day' vaccine rollout in war on COVID-19
What SoCal residents need to know about the new stay home order
Yosemite National Park reduces hours in response to state lockdown
Calif. to expand smartphone COVID-19 alert tool statewide
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What SoCal residents need to know about the new stay home order
LAUSD suspends in-person tutoring, childcare services amid COVID surge
'Vast majority' of CA under stay-at-home order, Newsom says
Seal Beach restaurant owner: "We have to do what is right for everyone"
162K SCE customers face power shutoffs amid fire danger
Calif. to expand smartphone COVID-19 alert tool statewide
Kidnapping suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in Rowland Heights
Show More
Cars spin out close to spectators in LA street takeover
Yosemite National Park reduces hours in response to state lockdown
LAPD loses veteran officer to COVID-19, agency's 3rd death from virus
SoCal weather: Strong winds, fire danger return Monday
Missing 12-year-old boy with special needs found safe in Riverside
More TOP STORIES News