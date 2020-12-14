NY nurse Sandra Lindsay is first in US to get COVID-19 vaccine after FDA authorization

Onlookers applauded after a doctor gave registered nurse Sandra Lindsay the injection at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens.
"I feel hopeful today. Relieved," Lindsay said after the injection, which was live-streamed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.
Cuomo, who watched remotely, called it the first shot given in the state's effort vaccination effort. Health care workers at other facilities in the city and beyond were also getting the shots Monday.
WATCH: NY Governor watches as the first Americans receive COVID-19 vaccine
"This is the light at the end of the tunnel," Cuomo said. "But it's a long tunnel."
Hospital workers nationwide begin unloading frozen vials of COVID-19 vaccine Monday.
