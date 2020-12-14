COVID-19 vaccine

NY nurse Sandra Lindsay is first in US to get COVID-19 vaccine after FDA authorization

NEW YORK -- A critical care nurse who has treated COVID-19 patients in hard-hit New York City became the first person in the state to receive the vaccine Monday as part of a campaign to inoculate front-line health care workers.

Onlookers applauded after a doctor gave registered nurse Sandra Lindsay the injection at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens.

"I feel hopeful today. Relieved," Lindsay said after the injection, which was live-streamed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.

Cuomo, who watched remotely, called it the first shot given in the state's effort vaccination effort. Health care workers at other facilities in the city and beyond were also getting the shots Monday.

WATCH: NY Governor watches as the first Americans receive COVID-19 vaccine
EMBED More News Videos

Sandra Lindsay, RN, a critical care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center received the first vaccine.



"This is the light at the end of the tunnel," Cuomo said. "But it's a long tunnel."

Hospital workers nationwide begin unloading frozen vials of COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

SEE ALSO: ABC News/Ipsos poll shows support for getting inoculated, but divide on timing
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
'Relieved' US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine | LIVE
LIST: COVID-19 vaccine side effects from the CDC
When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
What we know about Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Relieved' US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine | LIVE
1st COVID-19 vaccine shipments land at LAX
Gov. Newsom facing possible recall election
When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
Covered California extends deadline for 2021 health coverage
Electors meet to formally choose Biden as next president
Gmail, YouTube down briefly as Google suffers brief outage
Show More
Cleveland Indians to change team name, sources confirm to ESPN
More than 8 in 10 Americans would choose to be inoculated, new poll finds
Los Angeles County reports more than 4,000 hospitalized for COVID-19
US government agencies hacked; Russia possible culprit
1,933-acre wildfire burns near Beaumont
More TOP STORIES News