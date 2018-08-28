CIRCLE OF HEALTH

Genetic testing helping 'previvors' learn of higher cancer risk

EMBED </>More Videos

Genetic testing is helping identify "previvors" who are at higher risk for cancer.

By
Instead of hearing 'you have cancer' some people could be hearing 'you may get cancer.'

They are called "previvors" - meaning their chances of getting breast or ovarian cancer are higher than most people.

Somaya Ishaq is in that group. Recently, she couldn't put her finger on it, but something just wasn't right. To get down to the bottom of it she decided to undergo genetic testing.

"I wanted to see why I wasn't feeling 100 percent and I had a gut feeling."

Tests revealed she had a harmful BRCA-2 gene mutation. Her doctor said that meant a higher risk of breast and ovarian cancer. Ishaq's mother is an ovarian cancer survivor.

A wife and mother of two, Ishaq is a previvor. She's predisposed to cancer, but hasn't yet had the disease.

"I shed a lot of tears by myself, with my husband, just thinking about it," she said.

In consultation with her doctors, Ishaq decided the appropriate course of action because of her cancer risk was to have her ovaries removed.

She also worked on a holistic approach with a multidisciplinary team of experts. Eating healthier, going to the gym, doing yoga and meditation are all part of her life now.

The next step she's considering: a double mastectomy.

"Whenever I'm physically and mentally ready, then I'm ready to do the next step."

For now, she runs full speed ahead cheered on by a family that supports her decisions - no matter how difficult they are.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthbreast cancerovarian cancercancerCircle of Health
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
California Pizza Kitchen offers cauliflower crust pizza on the kids menu
App helps provide home doctor visits for allergies
Is social media making you overeat?
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
More Circle of Health
HEALTH & FITNESS
App helps provide home doctor visits for allergies
Children's Advil recalled after mislabeling causes overdose concerns
Heart patient visited by Drake gets second birthday wish
Staffer at IE elementary school diagnosed with active tuberculosis
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Bill makes CA first state to end bail before trial
Culver City pet owners warning of coyotes killing cats
Surfer uses inflatable mattress as board as he catches waves in OC
VIDEO: E-cigarette explodes in man's pants
Woman said priest sexually abused her and LA Archdiocese covered it up
'Dine-and-Dash Dater' pleads not guilty to multiple felonies
Comedy icon Carl Reiner, 96, could become oldest Emmy winner
California Pizza Kitchen offers cauliflower crust pizza on the kids menu
Show More
Deputies rescue baby found not breathing during traffic stop
VIDEO: Ohio exterminator clears nearly 1,000 hornets from car
Police pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash in Westchester
Proposed underground tunnel to Dodger Stadium gets public hearing
Trump takes on Google in complaints about social media
More News