Health & Fitness

Get creative with at-home workouts by this Inglewood-based trainer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- If you're looking for a good workout while the stay-at-home order is in place, one Inglewood-based trainer recommends getting creative with household items like paper plates.

"I think that the biggest thing is that people want to feel useful," said trainer Myles Bullock. "People want to feel productive, people want to feel like they're getting something done."

Bullock, who has been a trainer for almost four years, is trying to incorporate things you can find around the house into his workouts. He suggested including things like paper plates, a gallon of water, or a couch for those who don't have a gym at home.

"I figured that it would be cool to kind of show people an innovative way that they could create equipment if they don't necessarily have it," Bullock said.

Bullock posted free workout challenges to his social media accounts to help get people moving.

"I'll give a couple exercises that people can do," Bullock said. "Maybe throw how many reps they do, how many sequences they should do of it."

And he recently launched live workout classes on zoom for about 15 people at a time and for $3 a class.

"The only reason why I'm even charging is because I find that when people pay for something it holds them more accountable," Bullock said.

Bullock said he wants to motivate people to use this time to create healthy habits.

"Find some way to keep yourself motivated during this time. It's really hard, but it's extremely important." Bullock said.

Follow Ashley on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7ashleym
Twitter.com/abc7ashleym
Instagram.com/abc7ashleym
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessinglewoodlos angeles countycommunity journalistexerciseworkoutin the communitystaying healthycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 SoCal update: LA County death toll rises to 147
LIVE: Orange County officials give COVID-19 update
SoCal storm: Rain, snow to last through mid-week
LA reaches settlement over alleged at-home COVID-19 test kits
Coronavirus news update: Monday, April 6
Ventura County church faces backlash for defying physical distancing orders
LA doctor seeing success with hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19
Show More
18-year-old claims she would 'willfully spread' COVID-19
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care
How to keep food fresh as White House warns to avoid stores
Ralphs parent company testing one-way aisles as COVID-19 precaution
Academy Museum announces first Oscar-winning collaborators
More TOP STORIES News