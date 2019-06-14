Health & Fitness

Girl with rare disease invents teddy bears that hide IV bags

Being in the hospital can be scary for anyone, but especially for kids.

Ella Casano, 12, has to be hooked up to an IV every eight weeks for treatment of her chronic illness.

Ella has been diagnosed with idiopathic thrombocytopenia purpura, also known as ITP. The condition kills platelets in her blood. Her website says Ella will never be cured, but her condition can be treated.

Since she knows how intimidating the process can be, she developed a way to make IVs seem less scary for kids.

Ella invented the Medi Teddy, a pouch on the back of a teddy bear that holds either IV bags or bottles.

"When I had my first infusion, I was surprised and a little bit intimidated by the look of the amount of tubing and medical equipment on my IV pole. As I saw more and more children experiencing the same feelings, I became more interested in creating a friendlier experience for young IV patients, so I created Medi Teddy. I hope that Medi Teddy helps you just as much as it helps me!" Ella posted on her website.

Ella has patented the stuffed animal and already has prototypes for it, but she needs a minimum of 500 units before the first order can go out.

To help raise money for the venture, her family started a GoFundMe campaign.

According to the GoFundMe page, Ella's family is in the process of applying Medi Teddy to get IRS approval to become a 501(c)3. Once all the bears are made, Ella plans to give them away to children going through treatment in hospitals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschildren's healthchildrenhospitalfeel good
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
Show More
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
More TOP STORIES News