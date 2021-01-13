Goldenvoice in talks with Riverside County to set up mass COVID-19 vaccination site

During a recent Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisor V. Manuel Perez the company's expertise in logistics and planning would be critical in creating the site.
No other details on the possible plan have been released but Perez says Goldenvoice is "willing to be helpful and supportive" in efforts to vaccinate thousands of people per day across the county, as reported by the Desert Sun.
Meanwhile, the county expects to start the next phase of its vaccination plan as soon as next week, according to the Press Enterprise.
The next round of vaccinations will include residents 75 years or older, as well as essential workers such as teachers, law enforcement and people who work in childcare and grocery stories.
So far, the county has vaccinated more than 28,000 people.
Riverside County has received about 80,000 doses and expects about another 100,000 before the end of January.