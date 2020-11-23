Riverside grandmother hospitalized with COVID-19; family says she was exposed to virus while in medical care

RIVERSIDE (KABC) -- The family members of Gloria Solis are holding tight to memories of this light in their lives, as she is now fighting to stay alive. The proud Riverside mother and adoring grandmother is hospitalized with COVID-19."I'm really just trying to stay strong ad keep it together. I understand there are difficult decisions that may need to be made," said Salvador Solis.Gloria's son Salvador says she was in the hospital receiving treatment for an unrelated illness, then transferred to a nursing facility for rehabilitation. At some point during this time, Gloria was exposed to the coronavirus."Don't let your guard down because this happened while she was in a hospital, in a nursing home, and what that tells me is that it was most likely contracted from someone in the healthcare field," said Salvador.She tested positive and remained asymptomatic for over a week. Then the virus progressed. Gloria came down with pneumonia, and infections that required emergency dialysis. She's now on a ventilator, unable to speak.The rock of the Solis family is missing from her spot at the dinner table."This Thanksgiving will a little bit more challenging for us. We'll certainly feel the lack of her presence or her absence. We do wish that we could include her. We wish that we could speak to her," said Salvador.Solis offers a warning to others: please take this virus seriously. And remember to be thankful for your loved ones and for your health."Really just appreciate who you have while you have them," said Salvador. "Cause literally overnight, as it happened to my family, you don't know when you won't have access to that person anymore."