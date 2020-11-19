Front-line grocery store workers demand better safety enforcement, hazard pay as COVID cases surge

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=7483237" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Grocery store work puts employees at serious risk for infection, a new study found, particularly those who have to interact with customers.

As Food 4 Less employees worked the checkout counters and restocked a store in Boyle Heights Tuesday, a group of their colleagues rallied outside on their behalf. Among them, 18-year-old Jesus Moreno, who has been on the job for four months -- it's his first job.Moreno was joined by Liz Rodriguez, who's been an employee for nearly two decades, and loves her job."I do. Because I love to talk to people," she said.Moreno got the job when his mother became unemployed."Probably the most rewarding part is the fact that I'm able to provide for my family," Moreno said. "The hardest part is just dealing with some of the customers who just don't care about your safety at all."As COVID-19 infections rise significantly, the union workers are demanding Kroger reinstate hazard pay, better safety enforcement and regular COVID-19 testing."Sales at Food For Less have gone up 15% over last year -- that's a huge increase in profits for this company," said Kathy Finn of UFCW Local 770.Rodriguez, who works two jobs to make ends meet, said one of her concerns is overcrowding in the store."I told my store manager, I said, 'please don't get mad at me. But I have to tell you that the store is full of people and you have to do something about it,'" said Rodriguez.She spoke with us in front of a memorial for those who died after becoming sick with COVID-19, including some local grocery store workers."I feel really, really sad because I know we are all in the same boat," she said. "My condolence to all the people who lost their families and loved ones."On customer walked by and expressed her gratitude for the front line workers to her young granddaughter, explaining the sacrifice grocery store employees are making."There's a lot of people that are putting their lives at risk for us, for us to be able to come to the market and have, you know, our daily meals," said Ana De La Torre. Her daughter is also a front line worker at a hospital.A representative of Kroger told Eyewitness News:The union representing the workers says it's about consistency in enforcing safety measures and better pay.