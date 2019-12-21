Health & Fitness

Ground beef recall: Patties distributed to schools may be contaminated with plastic

(Shutterstock)

WASHINGTON -- A supplier that distributes food to schools and other institutions is voluntarily recalling over 15,000 pounds of ready-to-eat beef patty products that may be contaminated with plastic.

Advance Pierre Foods, which issued the recall Friday, said a customer complained about small, green soft plastic found in a patty, according to a Department of Agriculture statement.

The frozen patties were first shipped to a single distribution location in Iowa and then distributed to institutions, such as schools. The product was not sold in stores.

The product, produced on Sept. 11, subject to recall was: 15.09 lb. frozen, bulk-packed cases containing "CN FULLY COOKED FLAMEBROILED BEEF PATTIES" with product code 69097 on the case label.

So far, no injuries have been reported. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or visit ask.usda.gov.
