Gyms reopen after Riverside County moves into red tier on state's COVID tracking system

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Gyms reopened in Riverside County on Wednesday morning after the region moved from the purple to the red tier on the state's COVID-19 tracking system, which allows more businesses to reopen.In the red tier, gyms and fitness centers are allowed to reopen at a reduced capacity of 10%.More businesses were allowed to reopen after Riverside County moved to the red tier on the state's monitoring list. Restaurants, theaters and churches can now resume indoor service at 25% capacity.On Tuesday, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors voted to move forward with a plan that would reopen businesses faster than what the state is allowing.The board will discuss the proposal again in two weeks when county staff and the economic recovery task force will offer a final version of the plan.