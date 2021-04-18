COVID-19 vaccine

Half of US adults now have received at least 1 COVID shot

By Hope Yen and Jonathan Mattise, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

Concern over COVID variants, vaccine hesitancy as cases, hospitalizations rise

NEW YORK -- Half of all adults in the U.S. have received at least one COVID-19 shot, the government announced Sunday, marking another milestone in the nation's largest-ever vaccination campaign but leaving more work to do to convince skeptical Americans to roll up their sleeves.

Almost 130 million people 18 or older have received at least one dose of a vaccine, or 50.4% of the total adult population, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

Almost 84 million adults, or about 32.5% of the population, have been fully vaccinated.



EMBED More News Videos

A decision to lift the suspension of administering the Johnson & Johnson suspension might occur on Friday, said White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci on ABC's "This Week."



This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscdccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
Fauci says he expects J&J vaccine to resume by Friday
Magic Mountain vaccine site closes, will be replaced by 2 new sites
Why some are experiencing side effects after 2nd vaccine shot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Orange mass shooting suspect was barred from buying gun
Family pleads for answers into death of 18-year-old Aisha Nava
Why some are experiencing side effects after 2nd vaccine shot
Sheriff: 3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Wisconsin tavern
Derek Chauvin trial: Beverly Hills police prepare for potential protests after verdict
3 deaths reported in Austin, Texas active shooting
Magic Mountain vaccine site closes, will be replaced by 2 new sites
Show More
West Hollywood debuts pedestrian zone on Robertson Boulevard
Fauci says he expects J&J vaccine to resume by Friday
What to expect in closings for Derek Chauvin's trial in George Floyd's death
Vaccine clinic hosted at Chino Hills Hindu temple
Prince Philip's funeral: Queen Elizabeth II, royal family say final goodbye
More TOP STORIES News