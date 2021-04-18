Half of US adults now have received at least 1 COVID shot

Almost 130 million people 18 or older have received at least one dose of a vaccine, or 50.4% of the total adult population, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
Almost 84 million adults, or about 32.5% of the population, have been fully vaccinated.
Half of adults in the US have now been vaccinated.— Andy Slavitt 🇺🇸💉 (@ASlavitt) April 18, 2021
And tomorrow all the restrictions to get vaccinated will be lifted for everyone over 16.
This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.