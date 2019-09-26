Health & Fitness

Health officials warn of possible measles exposure at LAX

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County health officials are warning the public about another case of measles involving a resident who traveled and passed through Los Angeles International Airport.

The person traveled and became ill with measles upon returning, according to a news release from county's health department.

Health officials warn of a possible exposure for people who were at LAX's Terminal 5 on Sept. 20 from 11 p.m. to Sept. 21 at 1:30 a.m.

The traveler was also at the Parking Spot - Century Airport Shuttle on Sept. 20 at 11:20 p.m. to Sept. 21 at 1:50 a.m.

Measles Returns: Investigating Vaccination Rates

Anyone who was in that area at that time may be at risk of developing measles, with symptoms appearing up to 21 days after the exposure.

Health officials are reminding the public to check their immunization records and monitor themselves for symptoms. If any symptoms develop, such as a fever or unexplained rash, individuals should stay
home and contact a health care provider immediately.

There have been 17 measles cases among L.A. County residents this year and 11 non-resident cases that traveled through the region, excluding Long Beach and Pasadena.
