Health officials warn of potential measles exposure in Malibu

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, file photo, a health worker prepares a syringe with a vaccine against measles in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)

By ABC7.com staff
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
Los Angeles County health officials are warning the public that a person with measles visited Malibu and a local restaurant while still infectious last month.

The person with measles visited the Paradise Cove Beach Café on Dec. 29, 2018 from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There is no current risk to people who visit that location now. But officials say anyone who was there at that time, and who has not been immunized or has a compromised immune system, may be at risk of developing measles.

A person can develop measles up to 21 days after being exposed to someone else who has the disease.

People who have measles can be contagious from four days before the rash appears to four days after.

Symptoms of measles include fever that can run over 101 degrees, runny nose and severe rash. If you think you have been exposed to measles, contact your doctor immediately.

More information about measles and how to protect yourself is available from the county Public Health department here or by calling 211.

Information about finding public health clinics that offer low-cost or free immunizations is available here.
