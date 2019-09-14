Healthy Snacks and free produce offered at SFV health clinics

SAN FERNANDO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Northeast Valley Health Corporation (NEVHC) is now putting the grant money that CalFresh gave them to good use.
"We were one of the agencies that received the CalFresh Healthy Living Program. And our clinic is patient focused, we have 16 health centers and we work to help promote food security, promote healthier communities, increase access to fruits and veggies," said Denise Torres, Program Manager at NEVHC.
The program was only provided in areas of California where there is a food and health disparity.
That's why the clinic had some healthy, snacks, fruit infused water and nutritionists outside so that when people walked in and out of the clinic they could learn more about healthy living.
Healthy snacks are important because 25% of children get most of their calories from snacks, according to the Institute of Food Technology.
NEVHC also brings health programs to schools and has pop-up free farmers markets a few times a year to help bring fresh produce to the Northeast San Fernando Valley. The next free farmers market will be Friday September 27, 2019.
