SoCal Strong

Children fighting cancer during COVID-19 pandemic get support through nonprofit

The Team Lilly Foundation is helping children with cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, children with cancer are among the most vulnerable, especially those in treatment with a compromised immune system.

The nonprofit Team Lilly Foundation is out on a mission to ensure that no child, or their family, is left behind during the pandemic.

"It's scary times, but I think that it's really important for people to remember that [in] times like these you have to dig deep," said Trish Anderson, president of the Team Lilly Foundation.

The charity organization is helping parents by generously taking up bills, meals and other expenses such as rent and mortgages.

"Thank you for embracing our family and so many that need help because there are no words to express my gratitude," said Wendy Davidson. Her son Steven was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia on his tenth birthday.

"Team Lilly is a very good organization. They've actually really helped a whole lot," Steven Davidson said.

Through a partnership with Brave Gowns and volunteers sewing at home, more than 2,500 face masks have been given to families and their medical teams since the outbreak began.

"It's one less thing that I have to worry about. It's less germs we have to worry about so we can focus solely on Steven," Davidson said.

"It's heartbreaking to see so many in need, but it fuels our mission to see the community bleeding with us and continue to rise," said Anderson.

You can make a difference for families fighting childhood cancer by helping the Team Lilly Foundation at teamlillyfoundation.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan bernardinochildren's healthchildrencharitycoronavirus californiacoronavirussocal strongcancernonprofitcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCAL STRONG
Treating doctors and nurses like VIPS
Designer switches gears, makes fashionable face masks
New foster program will take care of your pet if you get coronavirus
Families connect during 'National Backyard Campout'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: LA County officials provide update on COVID-19 response -- LIVE
7 high-risk sex offenders released from Orange County jails
Guidelines released for reopening of Disney World
Surfers ride glowing bioluminescent waves of SoCal coasts: VIDEO
LA County ordinance requires large companies to offer more sick leave
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 pass 1,000
Can estrogen help fight COVID-19? SoCal doctor explains
Show More
Facebook group offers 'window views' for millions during COVID-19
COVID crisis: What to know if you're considering bankruptcy
Newsom announces plan for schools, businesses to reopen
Gilead says drug proved effective against virus in US study
Newport Beach officials vote against closing beaches on weekends
More TOP STORIES News