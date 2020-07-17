Health & Fitness

Here's a breakdown of COVID-19 cases versus deaths

Data from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health shows an increase in coronavirus cases, but how do deaths compare?
By and Grace Manthey
Local data trends show an increase in coronavirus cases, but how do deaths compare?

ABC7 spoke with a Dr. Michael Daignault, a local E.R. doctor at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center.

"There's a number of reasons for this trend. Number one, the positivity rate's going up in the last couple months just because when we reopened the economy," said Dr. Daignault.

Another reason we're seeing this trend, according to the doctor, is based on the increase in positive cases we're seeing in young people who don't have as many underlying health conditions.

While the overall mortality rate has dropped since the start of the pandemic according to data, Dr. Daignault also said over the last month the mortality rate hasn't dropped drastically enough to simply say it's decreasing.

"I think the mortality rate is stable. I wouldn't say it's decreasing quite yet," he said.

New medical techniques and coronavirus treatments are a contributing factor to the lower mortality rate, according to Daignault.

The doctor also said to keep in mind that just because we're seeing this trend right now, doesn't mean this virus isn't dangerous or deadly.

To find out the rest of the information on the data, watch the video above.

Follow Sophie Flay on:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countyhealthcoronavirus deathscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom expected to make call on reopening CA schools, sources say
UC HISTORY: Latinos make up largest group of CA admitted freshmen
SoCal mom says she got COVID-19 twice
Manhattan Beach to issue fines for not wearing a mask
Caught on camera: Ice cream vendor brutally attacked in LA
Woman wants half of $100K donated to San Diego Starbucks barista
Woman, 26, dies of COVID-19 after hospital didn't test her, family says
Show More
Army offers $25K reward in case of murdered soldier from Chino
6-year-old boy hailed a hero after saving sister from dog attack
CA hair salons, barbershops ask for consent to do business outside
Iconic 'Golden Girls' house for sale in Brentwood
Gabriel Fernandez case: Charges dismissed against social workers
More TOP STORIES News