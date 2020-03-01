Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Here's what pregnant women should know about the illness

SAN FRANCISCO -- Some expectant mothers are wondering if they should be any more concerned about coronavirus than the general public.

ABC7 News Anchor Ama Daetz consulted Dr. Roxanna Irani from UCSF. She's a maternal-fetal medicine specialist who says she's been getting a lot of calls about this.

RELATED: What is coronavirus? What US health officials know about outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China

"There have now been some small reported case series published out of China of pregnant women affected by CoV. And while there are still no strict domestic travel restrictions, we are recommending avoiding all discretionary travel and limiting contact with large crowds in public. All pregnant women should discuss travel with their OB provider before taking a trip."

EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Irani encourages any pregnant woman who thinks she may have the flu or who has been exposed to coronavirus to call their OB immediately, so they can get help with the next steps.



Dr. Irani encourages any pregnant woman who thinks she may have the flu or who has been exposed to coronavirus to call their OB immediately, so they can get help with the next steps.

RELATED: Coronavirus outbreak: Doctor talks global spread of China virus, symptoms of infection, how to stay healthy

Regarding travel, as it relates to coronavirus, Dr. Irani says there are no current domestic travel restrictions. However, if you're pregnant and hoping to travel to China, she says it's best to reschedule that trip until the virus has been contained. The State Department recently issued a "do not travel" warning to China also saying US citizens currently in China should consider leaving.'''

In fact, she recommends avoiding all non-essential travel:
EMBED More News Videos

If you're pregnant and hoping to travel to China, she says it's best to reschedule that trip until the virus has been contained.



See more stories related to coronavirus here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocdcillnesscoronaviruspregnancyviruspregnant woman
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Sellers accused of price gouging amid sanitizer shortage
BBB warns of coronavirus-related scams
UC Riverside researchers help to identify crucial protein linked to potential coronavirus cure
CORONAVIRUS: What we know about COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 injured as wildfire burns 175 acres in Riverside County
Super Tuesday: CA voters cast ballot in reshaped presidential field
How to find the nearest polling place on Super Tuesday
Super Tuesday: LA County voters face long wait at some voting centers
UC Riverside researchers help to identify crucial protein linked to potential coronavirus cure
Super Tuesday live coverage: Sanders, Biden fight to shape Dem race
Sellers accused of price gouging amid sanitizer shortage
Show More
LA County artist-activist plans to give 5,000 vibrant-color tents to homeless
LAX power outage impacts operations in multiple terminals
Washington state reports 9th death from COVID-19 virus
CA homeowner scares off thieves with water-spraying device
Video captures troopers pull man from burning tractor-trailer
More TOP STORIES News