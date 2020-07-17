Coronavirus Los Angeles

Here's why LA County is seeing an increase in COVID cases, but a decline in deaths

Data from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health shows an increase in coronavirus cases, but how do deaths compare?
By and Grace Manthey
Local data trends show an increase in coronavirus cases, but how do deaths compare?

ABC7 spoke with a Dr. Michael Daignault, a local E.R. doctor at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center.

"There's a number of reasons for this trend. Number one, the positivity rate's going up in the last couple months just because when we reopened the economy," said Dr. Daignault.

Another reason we're seeing this trend, according to the doctor, is based on the increase in positive cases we're seeing in young people who don't have as many underlying health conditions.

While the overall mortality rate has dropped since the start of the pandemic according to data, Dr. Daignault also said over the last month the mortality rate hasn't dropped drastically enough to simply say it's decreasing.

"I think the mortality rate is stable. I wouldn't say it's decreasing quite yet," he said.

New medical techniques and coronavirus treatments are a contributing factor to the lower mortality rate, according to Daignault.

The doctor also said to keep in mind that just because we're seeing this trend right now, doesn't mean this virus isn't dangerous or deadly.

To find out the rest of the information on the data, watch the video above.

Follow Sophie Flay on:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countyhealthdata journalismcoronavirus deathscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LOS ANGELES
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
LA County sees highest-one day total of 4,592 coronavirus cases
Workplace outbreaks leading to COVID-19 surge in LA, health officials say
WATCH TODAY: Newsom expected to make call on reopening CA schools, sources say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Newsom expected to make call on reopening CA schools, sources say
Tamar Braxton hospitalized after possible suicide attempt
Justice Ginsburg says cancer has returned, but won't retire
Workplace outbreaks leading to COVID-19 surge in LA, health officials say
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
US military arrives at IE hospital to assist with staffing shortage
Report: Online learning leaves thousands of Black, Latino LAUSD students behind
Show More
Driver leads authorities on chase through South Bay
ABC7 mourns loss of dear friend, colleague Patrick Tague
64% of Americans distrust Trump on COVID-19, ABC News poll shows
SoCal mom says she got COVID-19 twice
Happy Birthday, Disneyland! Park celebrates 65th birthday today
More TOP STORIES News