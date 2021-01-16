product recalls

Pepperoni pizza Hot Pockets recalled over possible glass contamination

More than 760,000 pepperoni pizza Hot Pockets sold nationwide have been recalled by the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture over possible glass contamination, the agency said.

The frozen 54 ounce packages of the product were made Nov. 13 through Nov. 16 and have a 14-month shelf life.

"The firm has received one report of a minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product. FSIS (Food Safety and Inspection Service) has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider," the USDA said in a statement Saturday.

Here are the details on the specific products covered by the recall:

54-oz carton packages containing 12 "Nestlé "Hot Pockets Brand Sandwiches: Premium Pepperoni Made with pork, chicken & beef pizza garlic buttery crust" with a "Best Before Feb. 2022" date and lot codes
0318544624



0319544614

0320544614


The boxes also have the establishment number "EST. 7721A" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

No other Hot Pockets products are part of the recall.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers' freezers," the USDA said. "Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonproduct recallsfoodrecallu.s. & worldgrocery storedepartment of agriculture
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRODUCT RECALLS
Target recalls infant rompers, swimsuits due to choking hazard
Sportmix pet food recalled after 28 dogs die
Ceiling fans recalled after blades detached and hit people
Some Trader Joe's frozen edamame recalled due to listeria
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID 'long haulers' suffer debilitating problems months later
Trump administration carries out 13th, final federal execution
OC residents struggle scheduling vaccine appointments
California now reporting 525 virus deaths every day
LA County to consider more business closures as COVID cases surge
LASD arrests 137 at 3 separate 'super-spreader' parties
HAPPENING TODAY: Pence to visit Central California naval station
Show More
Regina King steps behind the camera for 'One Night in Miami'
Findings of inquest into Andres Guardado's death released
EDD problems persist, lawsuit filed against Bank of America
SoCal vet who lost battle to COVID remembered for his musical talents
LA County aims to vaccinate residents 65 and older in Feb.
More TOP STORIES News