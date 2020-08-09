Health & Fitness

How long does it take in LA to get COVID-19 test results? County's official answers viewer questions

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dr. Christina Ghaly is director of the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services. Dr. Ghaly spoke to ABC7 via Skype recently to answer questions from viewers on the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the questions asked by viewers:

  • How many days does it take to get COVID test results?


  • If we can't quarantine at home safely, where can we stay?


  • Why are outdoor malls still open? People still go inside the store to shop.


  • Why are we not on lockdown like in March if the numbers are so high?


  • Are we looking into using rapid tests? Require people to test at home before going to some places?


    • To see her answers to these questions, please watch the video above.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countycoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus testyour questions answeredcoronavirus los angelescovid 19
    Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Newbury Park pastor holds indoor services in defiance of judge's orders
    What to know about Trump's COVID-related orders
    LAPD seeks public's help finding missing girl
    Emotional vigil held for murdered soldier from Chino
    US surpasses 5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases
    Hermosa Beach ramps up face covering enforcement
    5.1 North Carolina earthquake reportedly felt hundreds of miles away
    Show More
    Wild boar steals naked man's bag in Germany
    Schumer calls Trump's unemployment order 'unworkable,' 'weak'
    Simon Cowell breaks his back after falling off electric bike
    San Fernando eateries allowed to serve meals outdoors
    So bittersweet: Woman's dying wish to marry boyfriend granted
    More TOP STORIES News