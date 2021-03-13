Hundreds of vaccines administered in South LA after volunteers go door to door to increase interest

One LA was behind the vaccine drive and organizers say it was a success.
"The response has been phenomenal, people are very eager to get the vaccine," said Robert Hoo with the nonprofit. "There's people that are not eligible yet who, they're still waiting until they're eligible so the response has been great."
Volunteers went door to door to drive up interest in getting the Pfizer shot among local residents.
For many residents like Letitia Bogar, getting the vaccine in her neighborhood makes a big difference.
"At the beginning, I was a little nervous but the more information I found out about it and seeing everyone else get the shot, I said 'I'm good," she added.
Anna Saludes says her fiancé is fully vaccinated and since she's his caregiver, it was important for her to get it as well.
Volunteers at the event will also be able to apply for a vaccine if there are any left at the end of the day.
"They work with our children here, they work in the community and we need this area safe," said Phaedra Croft.