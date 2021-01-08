Inland Empire mom delivers daughter while battling COVID-19; learns it's safe to breastfeed baby

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=9388346" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> We spoke with an infectious disease specialist at Cedars Sinai Medical Center to answer some frequently asked questions related to the vaccine.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- It's a life changing moment for any new parent - meeting your child for the first time. But for Inland Empire mom Jennifer Chacon, her delivery just after the New Year had an added layer of concern."We had symptoms two months ago, we both did, and they went away," said Chacon.Upon arriving at Dignity Health St. Bernadine Medical Center, the mom-to-be, as standard procedure, was tested for COVID-19. She was positive. But with precautions in place, the delivery was a success, and she gave birth to daughter Fabiana. Mom and baby are doing well, and in the days since giving birth, Chacon has been breastfeeding."I felt very close to the baby and we have bonded so well... I felt a real love. I haven't felt that for anything," said Chacon.A doctor examining her case explains the medical benefit outweighs the risk of breastfeeding."There is very limited evidence to show that you spread coronavirus to your baby," said Dr. Marie Romero, DO / Obstetrician/Gynecologist. "The protocols now recommend mom and baby stay together; breastfeeding of course we are recommending at this time, it is safe to breastfeed your baby if you have coronavirus."After all this couple has been through amid the pandemic, they're feeling incredibly blessed."We waited nine months for this," said Chacon. "It feels amazing. We're just really happy."