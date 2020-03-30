Coronavirus

Beaumont teen models prom dress for grandparents while practicing physical distancing

BEAUMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- A teen in the Inland Empire couldn't let a good prom dress go to waste, even if the dance is canceled this year due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

So she got all dressed up and found a place to go: her grandparents' house.

Annette Barranco, who attends Beaumont High School, says her grandmother always wanted to see her in her prom dress.

She decided to grant that wish.

Why 6 feet? The science of physical distancing
Why do experts recommend we stay six feet away from each other to maintain proper social distancing?



Barranco modeled the gorgeous dress for her grandparents outside their window.

She kept her distance because senior citizens are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19.

"It was emotionally really nice to see her reaction," Barranco said.

Barranco is a senior. She says in addition to prom, her grad night and graduation have been canceled, but she understands the importance of doing her part to keep everyone safe.
