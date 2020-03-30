Beaumont teen models prom dress for grandparents while practicing physical distancing

So she got all dressed up and found a place to go: her grandparents' house.
Annette Barranco, who attends Beaumont High School, says her grandmother always wanted to see her in her prom dress.
She decided to grant that wish.
Why 6 feet? The science of physical distancing
Barranco modeled the gorgeous dress for her grandparents outside their window.
She kept her distance because senior citizens are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19.
"It was emotionally really nice to see her reaction," Barranco said.
Barranco is a senior. She says in addition to prom, her grad night and graduation have been canceled, but she understands the importance of doing her part to keep everyone safe.