Health & Fitness

In sickness and in health: couple married for 45 years discharged after recovering from COVID-19

HAMMOCKS, Fla. -- A couple is back home after beating the coronavirus that has plagued the world.

Staff at the West Kendall Baptist Hospital in Florida clapped and cheered as a couple married for 45 years were discharged after recovering from the coronavirus.

In sickness and in health, Doriela Muñoz and Carlos Saldarrianga were released from the hospital on April 10 in Hammock, Florida.

The couple both tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to hospital on the same day, according to local reports.

The couple had a "long stay" in the hospital, according to Baptist Health.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfloridacoronavirusu.s. & worldfeel good
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1st coronavirus stimulus checks will arrive this week: Sources
COVID-19: LA County extends 'safer at home' order
US surpasses Italy for highest COVID-19 death toll
COVID-19: Santa Cruz police issue tickets for restriction violations
LA County confirms 25 additional deaths, 456 new COVID-19 cases
Woman sought after leaving Pomona reentry program with 5-month-old
Six people hospitalized after mass shooting at Bakersfield apartment complex
Show More
5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes near Yosemite, USGS says
SoCal woman, 25, recovering from COVID-19 after coma, ICU
DEA donates masks to LA hospital
SoCal Easter weekend traditions shut down amid pandemic
Burning Man canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News