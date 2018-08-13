FOOD COACH

Increase in probiotic food consumption may help histamine intolerances

EMBED </>More Videos

Foods that are fermented, contain vinegar, or are smoked naturally contain histamines. With the increased consumption of these foods, histamine intolerance is on the rise. (KABC)

By
Doctor and dietitian Felicia Stoler said histamine intolerance is a growing problem.

"There are so many food allergies and sensitivities out there. It's often hard to pinpoint what that source of trouble is that our body experiences," she said.

Histamines are found in fermented and smoked foods. Many foods are popular with the probiotic trend, such as kefir, kombucha, yogurt, kimchee, sauerkraut, wine and dark chocolate.

"Everything that is fermented and has vinegar in it," Stoler said.

If intolerant, symptoms can run the gamut.

"From hives to getting flushed, rapid heart rate - all of the sudden feeling like you have anxiety," Stoler said.

There is also fatigue and gastrointestinal upset. Diamine oxidase is a naturally occurring enzyme that blocks histamines, and according to Stoler, common medications inhibit its production.

"Every anti-inflammatory, every pain med, anit-anxiety meds and anti-depressants," she said.

But Stoler said supplements can help the body fight back. She's on the advisory board for a company that makes a supplement called Umbrellux.

"You take it and you eat the food that might normally make you sick and then you can tolerate it and you'll know," she said.

She also added people might find some relief with a spot of tea.

"What you can do is drink black tea 20 minutes before. That's one option," she said.

Nutritionist Esther Schultz sees an increase in histamine intolerance in clients, but due to seasonal allergies, said food is only one puzzle piece.

"Unfortunately, the studies just aren't there yet. Science just isn't backing it yet. Umbrellux may not or may be effective - we just don't know," Schultz said.

Shultz added food is not the only place we get histamines, and our intolerance is dose dependent.

She has her clients keep a food journal to list symptoms and when they occur to help get them back on track.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfood coachCircle of Healthdietallergiessupplementsfood
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD COACH
Healthy Habits offering free workouts at some LA parks
UCLA teams up with IMPACT Melanoma to bring free sunscreen to LA beaches
Training duo create hotel room workout for busy travelers
Fitness tool R3BAR aims to boost strength, flexibility
More food coach
HEALTH & FITNESS
FDA approves marketing for pregnancy prevention app
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
Eating too much healthy food has downsides, experts say
How to avoid jet lag while traveling
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Family shares story behind Holy Fire firefighter hug photo
Ex-OC choir coach accused of molesting boy held on $60M bail
Holy Fire containment rises to 52 percent in Riverside County
Basketball coach charged for punch that killed tourist in NY
LADWP launching $100M home insulation program
Orca back to feeding, frolicking after carrying dead calf
Florida man charged in fatal 'stand your ground' shooting
'Homes for our Troops' builds adapted homes for injured SoCal vets
Show More
Pilot killed in Sylmar plane crash ID'd Disney employee
Ex-LASD deputy pleads guilty to federal drug conspiracy charge
VIDEO: White humpback whale spotted off coast of Australia
Yosemite Valley to reopen following Ferguson Fire
Police: Utah man flies plane into home after assaulting wife
More News