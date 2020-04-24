Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Infant daughter of FDNY firefighter dies of COVID-19, department says

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY -- The infant daughter of FDNY firefighter Jerel La Santa has died of coronavirus, according to the FDNY Hispanic Society.

Jay-Natalie La Santa was 5 months old.

"My baby girl was so beautiful," her mother, Lindsey La Santa, said.

The FDNY said La Santa was appointed to the title of firefighter less than a year ago, in November of 2019.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the La Santa family during this tragic time," the department said in a statement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcoronavirus new york citycoronavirus deathsmedicalfdnycoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Trumps speculates on research into sunlight, disinfectant to fight coronavirus
Armenian Genocide commemorated with online humanitarian effort
SoCal nonprofits find new ways to fundraise amid coronavirus
SoCal heat wave: What's open, what's closed this weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 797
SoCal heat wave: What's open, what's closed this weekend
Trumps speculates on research into sunlight, disinfectant to fight coronavirus
Gary Sinise Foundation donates face shields to LAFD
Dolphins glow as they swim in bioluminescent waves in OC - VIDEO
SoCal nonprofits find new ways to fundraise amid coronavirus
Armenian Genocide commemorated with online humanitarian effort
Show More
Nonprofit offers no-interest loans for SoCal small businesses
2 NorCal men re-arrested after early release from jail due to COVID-19
Here's when researchers project California can reopen
Maxine Waters says sister dying from COVID-19
COVID-19 is now the leading cause of death in LA County
More TOP STORIES News