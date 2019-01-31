HEALTH & FITNESS

Ibuprofen recall: Infant liquid ibuprofen recall expanded over safety concerns, sold at Walmart, CVS, Family Dollar

EMBED </>More Videos

Infant liquid ibuprofen recalled over safety concerns. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 31, 2019. (FDA.gov)

The FDA issued an expanded recall of infants' oral ibuprofen solution because it may have potentially higher concentrations of ibuprofen than labeled.

Tris Pharma, Inc., initially recalled the drug in December. The FDA said the company's Infants' Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID) 50 mg per 1.25 mL, were sold at Walmart, CVS and Family Dollar.

Adverse effects that could be experienced include nausea, vomiting, epigastric pain, or more rarely diarrhea. Tinnitus, headache and gastrointestinal bleeding are also possible adverse effects. So far, Tris Pharma has not received any reports of adverse effects.

These are the recalled lots:

The voluntarily recall includes the lots listed below:

Lot No.: 4718
NDC: 59779-925-23
EXPIRATION: 12/19
DESCRIPTION: CVS Health: Infants' Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 mL, in 0.5 oz. bottle
Company: CVS Pharmacy

Lot No. 00717005A
NDC: 49035-125-24
EXPIRATION: 02/19
DESCRIPTION: Equate: Infants' Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 mL, in 1.0 oz. bottle
Company: Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
Lot No. 00717006A
NDC: 59779-925-24 (Labeled as: 50428-1252-4)
EXPIRATION: 02/19
DESCRIPTION: CVS Health: Infants' Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 mL, in 1.0 oz. bottle
Company: CVS Pharmacy

Lot No. 00717009A (Previously announced)
NDC: 49035-125-23
EXPIRATION: 02/19
DESCRIPTION: Equate: Ibuprofen Oral Suspension Drops, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 ml, in 0.5 oz. bottle
Company: Wal-Mart Stores Inc

Lot No. 00717015A (Previously announced)
NDC: 49035-125-23
EXPIRATION: 04/19
DESCRIPTION: Equate: Ibuprofen Oral Suspension Drops, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 ml, in 0.5 oz. bottle
Company: Wal-Mart Stores Inc

Lot No. 00717024A (Previously announced)
NDC: 49035-125-23
EXPIRATION: 08/19
DESCRIPTION: Equate: Ibuprofen Oral Suspension Drops, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 ml, in 0.5 oz. bottle
Company: Wal-Mart Stores Inc

NDC: 59779-925-23
EXPIRATION: 08/19
DESCRIPTION: Equate: CVS Health: Ibuprofen Oral Suspension Drops, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 ml, in 0.5 oz. bottle
Company: CVS Pharmacy

NDC: 55319-250-23
EXPIRATION: 08/19
DESCRIPTION: Family Wellness: Ibuprofen Oral Suspension Drops, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 ml, in 0.5 oz. bottle
Company: Family Dollar Services Inc.

Stores have been asked to return any of the affected product they have. If you have any of the recalled medications, throw them away.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall may contact Tris Customer Service by 732-940-0358.

Click here for the full FDA recall notice.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthconsumerrecallibuprofenchildrenu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Baby ibuprofen recalled from CVS, Family Dollar, Walmart
HEALTH & FITNESS
New cardio machine claims to give health gains in 9 minutes
Israeli scientists say cancer cure close; doctors are skeptical
As flu season nears peak, specialists offer best ways to avoid getting sick
What to know about Listeria
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Holy Fire burn area under evacuations amid incoming storm
First storm in series begins to soak SoCal with rain
SoCal burn areas preparing for more rain
Concepts for Sepulveda Pass project shown in continued effort to ease congestion
Newsom to decide if Manson follower Van Houten is paroled
Young boy with fighting spirit, big heart is LA Rams good luck charm
Dozen cars catch fire at Newark Airport parking garage
Calabasas mansion up for grabs in Special Olympics raffle
Show More
Goodell mentions missed call during Rams-Saints NFC game
Sheriff Villanueva defends rehiring of accused deputy
Fruit juices may have harmful levels of heavy metals, Consumer Reports says
Overturned vehicle causes traffic on WB 118 Fwy in Pacoima
More restaurants adding veggie burger options
More News