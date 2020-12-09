Chief of infectious diseases answers your questions amid COVID-19 surge

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The uptick in COVID-19 cases has continuously been reaching record numbers in LA County, putting most of California under the stay-at-home order.
Dr. Otto Yang, Professor of Medicine and Chief of Infectious Diseases at UCLA, talks about the concerns of COVID and the latest information on the vaccines for the virus.
Dr. Yang also answers several viewers' questions on the matter.
