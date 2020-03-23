Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: First inmate in CA state prison system tests positive for COVID-19

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- An inmate at the California State Prison, Los Angeles County in Lancaster tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the first confirmed case of the illness among the state's prison population, officials said Sunday.

Additional information about the prisoner's condition, treatment and circumstances surrounding what led up to the sickness were not immediately released.

Meanwhile, a California Department of Corrections spokesperson said the two employees at California State Prison, Sacramento, two employees at California Institution for Men, and one employee at Folsom State Prison have tested positive for COVID-19. Officials did not provide information on the health of the infected workers.

RELATED: Coronavirus Southern California update: LA County confirms 1 new death, number of cases rises to 409

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said precautions have been expanded, including canceling visitation, screening staff, limiting group religious programming and implementing practices to encourage social distancing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslancasterlos angeles countyfluoutbreakcoronavirus californiacoronavirusinfectionchinau.s. & worldflu preventionvirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
92-year-old gets birthday surprise from safe distance amid COVID-19 outbreak
Burbank Airport employee tests positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus SoCal update: LA County death toll rises to 5
Coronavirus SoCal update: LA County death toll rises to 5
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAUSD schools to remain closed through May 1
Coronavirus SoCal update: LA County death toll rises to 5
Coronavirus: LA Mayor Garcetti shuts down beach parking, recreation facilities
Burbank Airport employee tests positive for coronavirus
COVID-19 testing: LA launches online registration for residents
PG&E to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges for Camp Fire
South Carolina infant tests positive for coronavirus
Show More
Trump appears to waffle on shutdown as Congress pursues coronavirus aid
Trump to send National Guard to NY, CA, WA
SoCal goes outside during 1st weekend of stay-at-home order
Coronavirus: How to stay safe when going out in public
Coronavirus: US Navy ship headed to LA to ease burden on area hospitals
More TOP STORIES News