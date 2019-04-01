Health & Fitness

'Inside Edition' anchor Deborah Norville to undergo surgery after viewer spots lump on neck

"Inside Edition" anchor Deborah Norville revealed that she will be undergoing surgery after a viewer spotted a lump on her neck.

"Inside Edition" anchor Deborah Norville revealed Monday that she will be undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous thyroid nodule.

In a video message, Norville said an "Inside Edition" viewer first reached out to say she saw a lump on her neck.

"We live in a world of 'see something, say something,' and I'm really glad we do," Norville said. "I'd never noticed the thing, but I did have it checked out and the doctor said it was nothing, a thyroid nodule. And for years, it was nothing. Until recently, it was something."

Norville went on to say the nodule was "a very localized form of cancer" and she would have surgery Tuesday to have it removed.

"There will be no chemo, I'm told no radiation, but I will have surgery and I'll be away for a bit," she said.

While she's recovering, Norville said Diane McInerney will be "holding down the fort."

"If you believe in prayer, please say one for me and my surgeon," Norville said.
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcelebritysurgeryu.s. & worldcancer
