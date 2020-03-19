BREAKING NEWS
Resources and latest information on COVID-19
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
shows
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Coronavirus
Is coronavirus affecting your mental health?
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KABC
Related topics:
health & fitness
coronavirus
mental wellness
mental health
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus map: Here's where COVID-19 has spread in the US
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus news update: Wednesday, March 18
Coronavirus and kids: At-home educational resources for kids
LA beauty salon takes extra precautions amid coronavirus crisis
Number of COVID-19 cases in LA County rises to 192
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Number of COVID-19 cases in LA County rises to 192
Coronavirus news update: Wednesday, March 18
Kroger hiring extra 10,000 workers amid COVID-19 outbreak
Trump signs coronavirus aid package with paid sick leave
Coronavirus and kids: At-home educational resources for kids
Forced to close dining room, LA restaurant offering $150 'emergency taco kits'
OC clarifies after health order causes widespread confusion
Show More
JPMorgan Chase to temporarily close 1,000 branches amid pandemic
'American Idol' halts production amid coronavirus
First 2 members of Congress test positive for novel coronavirus
COVID-19: Drive-thru testing begins at OC hospital
KROQ's Kevin Ryder says morning-show team was fired
More TOP STORIES News