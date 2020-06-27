Ask the Doctor: What safety precautions should we take before returning to hair salons?

GLENDALE (KABC) -- For several weeks now, Dr. Anthony Cardillo, CEO of Mend Urgent Care, and an ER specialist has been answering our questions each day about the coronavirus.One Southern California resident asked how she could best protect herself when returning to the hair salon after several months away. Dr. Cardillo reiterated what he has been saying for weeks about going out amid the pandemic."You have to decide what is absolutely necessary and what is a luxury," said Cardillo. "It you don't have to get your hair done, please don't. But if you need to, you have to mask 100%. Do not touch anything in the salon. Don't touch anything that would be shared by other patrons, like a credit card machine. Make sure you maintain six feet from all other patrons in the salon and have as limited contact as you can with the person doing your hair. They need to wear a mask and a shield."Dr. Cardillo also commended on the CDC's removal of a specific age requirement to those likely to contract Covid-19.'We were saying above 65 you are at risk. That was interpreted by some younger people as no risk. We are seeing a lot of patients in their 20s that are severely ill. The virus does not really mind how old you are."