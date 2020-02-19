Coronavirus

Is the new COVID-19 virus more 'deadly' than flu? Not exactly

What's more deadly - the flu, SARS or the new coronavirus discovered in China?

There are different ways to look at it and even knowledgeable folks sometimes say "deadly" when they may mean "lethal."

Lethality is the capacity to cause death, or how often a disease proves fatal.

Chinese scientists who looked at nearly 45,000 confirmed cases in the current COVID-19 outbreak concluded the death rate was 2.3%. But there are questions about whether all cases are being counted: Infected people with only mild symptoms may be missing from the tally. That means the true fatality rate may be lower.

Deadly is a broader concept that takes in how far and easily a virus spreads.

SARS proved fatal in about 10% of cases in the 2003 outbreak but was controlled quickly and spread to about 8,000 people in all.

The flu's mortality rate is 0.1%, yet it kills hundreds of thousands around the world each year because it infects millions. So the size of the outbreak matters as much as the lethality in terms of how deadly a disease is.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessflucoronavirusu.s. & worldchina
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Apple warns China virus will cut iPhone production, sales
Santa Clarita man falls ill after Japan coronavirus cruise ship quarantine
CSUN student stuck in China for 3 weeks amid coronavirus outbreak
SoCal couple returning to CA after coronavirus quarantine in Japan
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man sues Cedars-Sinai after wife dies during C-section birth
3 Perris bodies found at cemetery were isolated incident, sheriff says
CA lawmakers expected to apologize for WWII internment camps
'Good Times' actress, 'Movin' on Up' singer Ja'Net DuBois dies
Trump set to make rare visit to Southland, prompting road closures
Coroner releases Amie Harwick's official cause of death
Bloomberg surges to 2nd place among California voters
Show More
Los Angeles Zoo announces name of its newest baby gorilla
Investigators: Man strangled 6-year-old SC girl before killing himself
Names of animal abusers could be made public in California
Utah police help mom in need of baby formula
Trump commutes Blagojevich sentence, pardons others
More TOP STORIES News