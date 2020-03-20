Coronavirus

Italy sees biggest day-to-day rise in coronavirus deaths; Death toll hits 4,032

Italy has recorded its highest day-to-day-rise in the number of deaths of people infected with the new coronavirus.

Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli said Friday the country recorded 627 more deaths in the 24 hours since Italy surpassed China on Thursday as the nation with the most COVID-19-related deaths. The total now stands at 4,032.

Authorities said most of the people who died had existing health problems such as heart disease and diabetes before they were infected with the virus.

Borrelli says Italy also saw a staggering increase of 5,986 cases from a day earlier, bringing the official total in Italy to 47,021.

The soaring numbers come despite a national lockdown that drastically limits when residents lare allowed to leave their homes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoutbreakcoronavirusitalyu.s. & worldchinavirus
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: Wuhan reports no new cases, offers hope to world
CORONAVIRUS
Dept. of Education won't enforce standardized testing this school year
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos donate $1 million to aid COVID-19 relief
Got a call about claiming your stimulus check? It's a scam
Original Farmers Market sees spike in business amid pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County issues new 'Safer at Home' restrictions
Trump moves on invoking powers to spur coronavirus supplies
Coronavirus: Newsom issues statewide 'stay at home' order
Coronavirus: LA Mayor Garcetti discusses 'Safer at Home'
US and Mexico to curb border travel to control coronavirus
LA residents grapple with coronavirus uncertainty amid restrictions
Tax Day pushed back amid viral outbreak: Mnuchin
Show More
Original Farmers Market sees spike in business amid pandemic
Burger King offers 2 free kids meals a day during crisis
Cabins provide Riverside's homeless with shelter
'Onward' to arrive on Disney+ early
LA veterans become chefs-in-training, prep for bright future
More TOP STORIES News