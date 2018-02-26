Japan approves potential flu-killing drug

Japan has just approved a potential game changer in the fight against the flu. The country approved a drug that can apparently eliminate the influenza virus in just 24 hours.
The drug is called Xofluza and is manufactured by the Japanese drug maker Shionogi. Doctors said the drug is faster at killing the flu than any other available treatment, including the prescription medicine Tamiflu.
Another difference is the new drug requires just one dose, compared five doses of Tamiflu.
The drug likely will not hit the Japanese market until at least May with international markets to potentially follow.
This year has brought on an intense flu season nationwide. Earlier this month, federal health officials released a report claiming this year's flu outbreak has killed at least 63 children.
