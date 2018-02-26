HEALTH & FITNESS

Japan approves potential flu-killing drug

EMBED </>More Videos

A drug that claims to eliminate the influenza virus with one dose has been approved in Japan. (KABC)

Japan has just approved a potential game changer in the fight against the flu. The country approved a drug that can apparently eliminate the influenza virus in just 24 hours.

The drug is called Xofluza and is manufactured by the Japanese drug maker Shionogi. Doctors said the drug is faster at killing the flu than any other available treatment, including the prescription medicine Tamiflu.

Another difference is the new drug requires just one dose, compared five doses of Tamiflu.

The drug likely will not hit the Japanese market until at least May with international markets to potentially follow.

This year has brought on an intense flu season nationwide. Earlier this month, federal health officials released a report claiming this year's flu outbreak has killed at least 63 children.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthflu preventionflu seasonprescription drugsfluu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Glioblastoma: More about the brain cancer afflicting John McCain
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
IE parents encouraged to talk to their kids following string of suicides
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
New species of mosquito invading Southern California
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News