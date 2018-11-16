HEALTH & FITNESS

Salmonella outbreak: Jennie-O recalling 91,000 pounds of ground turkey

EMBED </>More Videos

An ongoing salmonella outbreak is affecting turkey across the county. Here's what you can do to avoid getting sick.

NEW YORK --
Jennie-O Turkey recalled packages of ground turkey in a salmonella outbreak, and regulators say additional products from other companies could be named as their investigation continues.

The recall was the first - not counting pet food - tied to a widespread and ongoing outbreak that has resulted in one death and 164 reported illnesses in 35 states.

Regulators did not say how many of those people were exposed to Jennie-O products.

MORE: USDA urged to name turkey brands linked to salmonella outbreak ahead of Thanksgiving

The products being recalled include 1-pound packages of raw, ground Jennie-O turkey and were sold nationwide. The more than 91,000 pounds of turkey had use-by dates of early October and shouldn't be in stores anymore, but could still be in freezers. Regulators say it should be thrown away.

Jennie-O's parent company, Austin, Minnesota-based Hormel Foods Corp., said in a statement that government agencies have found the strain in the outbreak in 29 manufacturing plants from 19 companies.

U.S. Department of Agriculture officials have not named those plants or companies. The agency says it has to be able to tie a specific product to illnesses before it can prompt a recall. It notes salmonella is not considered an adulterant in raw poultry unless products can be clearly linked to illnesses.

With Thanksgiving approaching, the agency is reminding people that they should always properly handle and cook their turkeys to kill any possible salmonella. Salmonella in food is estimated to be responsible for 1 million illnesses a year, with symptoms including vomiting, diarrhea and stomach cramps.

Pet food with raw turkey was linked to the outbreak previously. A Minnesota company earlier this year recalled pet food with the same strain of salmonella.

RELATED: What is salmonella? What to know about the bacteria, the illness and the symptoms

EMBED More News Videos

The bacteria kills hundreds of people in the U.S. every year. About 1 million cases of illness are caused by salmonella in food.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthrecallcdcfoodu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
NC man's runny nose turns out to be leaking brain fluid
Newbury Park pharmacy delivers medications to fire evacuees
Air purifiers' sales skyrocket in SoCal amid Woolsey Fire
New option for clearer vision for those with astigmatism
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Costa Mesa fire captain honored at memorial service
OC chase: Suspect in custody after PIT maneuver, crash
Hill Fire likely caused by 'human activity,' Cal Fire says
Judge orders White House to return press pass to CNN's Acosta
Small brush fire erupts in Hollywood Hills
Woolsey Fire containment rises to 69 percent
NC man's runny nose turns out to be leaking brain fluid
Gardena officer dies following motorcycle collision
Show More
UCLA bear statue vandalized in USC colors ahead of rivalry game
William Goldman, legendary Hollywood screenwriter, dies at 87
Migrants streaming into Tijuana, but now face long stay
4 fun events to enjoy in Los Angeles for $20 or less
Local business owner uses shop to help Woolsey Fire victims
More News