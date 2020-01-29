Health & Fitness

Jet with US employees from China diverted to March air base amid coronavirus concerns

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- A chartered jet carrying U.S. consulate employees from China is set to land in Southern California this week but it has been diverted to March Air Reserve Base, officials said Tuesday night.

The plane was initially expected to land at Ontario International Airport, where emergency responders were preparing to take appropriate steps to receive the passengers and protect public health.

But officials said Tuesday night that it has now been diverted to the base. It's expected to land Wednesday morning. A reason for the diversion was not immediately disclosed.

"We were prepared," said Carl Hagman, a member of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors and a commissioner for ONT. "But the State Department decided to switch the flight to March Air Force Base for logistics that they have."



The employees were ordered to leave China and head to the U.S. by the State Department, a State Department spokesperson told Eyewitness News.

Officials say the passengers will go through three health checks to determine if any of them are infected with the coronavirus, which has already claimed dozens of lives in China.

The consulate employees are returning on an order from the U.S. State Department. Depending on available space, some U.S. citizens may also board the flight, according to a department spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is being urged to declare a formal public health emergency.

Five people in the United States have been diagnosed with coronavirus, including one person each in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

RELATED: What is the coronavirus?
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News' Dr. Jen Ashton explains what health officials know -- and don't know -- about the deadly outbreak.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessontariosan bernardino countyoutbreakcoronaviruschinavirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe Bryant crash: Nest video captures audio of helicopter's final moments
All bodies, key evidence recovered from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site
Garcetti offers city's support in planning Kobe Bryant funeral
Parents indicted for murder, torture of 4-year-old Palmdale boy
Chase reaches speeds of 115 mph before driver apprehended
Kobe calls himself 'girl dad' in sweet 'SportsCenter' interview - video
Oscars telecast to acknowledge Kobe Bryant's death
Show More
7.7 earthquake strikes between Cuba and Jamaica
Audio, satellite images detail Kobe Bryant's helicopter flight path
Kobe Bryant's former pilot reacts to crash that killed NBA superstar
GOP doesn't have votes to block Bolton, McConnell concedes
In this city that is so fractured, Kobe Bryant united us
More TOP STORIES News