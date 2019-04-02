Health & Fitness

Jet lag may be good for brain, Northwestern University researchers say

EMBED <>More Videos

Jet lag may have a positive impact on the brain.

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Jet lag may have a positive impact on the brain.

In a new study, Northwestern University researchers induced jet lag in a fruit fly model of Huntington's disease and found that jet lag protected the flies' neurons.

"We essentially gave the flies jet lag for every day of their lives," said Northwestern's Dr. Ravi Allada, a circadian rhythm expert who led the research. "It's like traveling four hours east every day."

Although fruit flies might seem completely different from humans, the neurons that govern flies' sleep-wake cycles are strikingly similar to humans', according to Allada.

The team then identified and tested a circadian clock-controlled gene that, when knocked down, also protected the brain from the disease.

Researchers say the findings reveal potential new treatment to slow the progression of or prevent neurodegenerative diseases.

"It seems counterintuitive, but we showed that a little bit of stress is good," said Allada,.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnorthwestern universitystudyresearchsciencesleep
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Police chase rape suspect in Riverside
Nipsey Hussle murder case: Fight over gun sparked stampede at vigil
Nipsey Hussle's killing among 11 murders within past week in LA
Bay Area woman targeted for speaking Spanish; racist rant caught on camera
Police identify suspect in Nipsey Hussle shooting
VIDEO: Police release bodycam footage from deadly Taco Bell shooting
Women suing over hidden cameras in operating delivery rooms
Show More
Teacher fired over topless selfie to sue school district
Narcan being sold in Vegas vending machines
NC couple, both centenarians, celebrate 82 years of marriage
If Mexico border shuts down, US may run out of avocados
Avenatti in OC federal court following wire and bank fraud charges
More TOP STORIES News