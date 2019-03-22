Health & Fitness

Jimmy Carter becomes longest living U.S. president of all time

Jimmy Carter at 94 years and 172 days old has now lived the longest of any U.S. President.

Carter was born on Oct. 1, 1924. On Friday he surpassed George H.W. Bush as the longest living U.S. president at the age of 94 years and 172 days old.

On Thursday, after some debate on social media about whether Jimmy Carter had already broken the record or would do so Friday, the Jimmy Carter Library jumped in to issue the final word.



Carter already held the record for former president who lived the longest after leaving office. Carter has been out of office for more than 38 years. Gerald Ford was the previous record holder for that distinction.

Carter earned the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his creation of the Carter Center to promote human rights worldwide. Carter is also an avid volunteer with Habitat for Humanity.

He is a cancer survivor. He was diagnosed with metastatic melanoma in 2015, according to ABC News.

Carter and his wife Rosalynn, 91, continue to volunteer in their spare time.
