Join ABC7 Thursday for "Vaccines: The Way Forward"

Whether you've been vaccinated or you're still thinking about it, there are a lot of questions.Is it safe to travel? Do you still need to wear a mask around kids? Is there any connection between the vaccine and infertility? We're tackling all those questions and much more in a half hour of Eyewitness News dedicated to life after the vaccine.This Thursday at 4:30 p.m., ABC7 presents "Vaccines: The Way Forward," as Circle of Health reporter Denise Dador talks to experts in pediatrics, infectious disease, emergency medicine and vaccine research. She's asking all the questions for things you want to know!