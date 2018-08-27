Just breathe: Meet your yoga needs with these 4 Los Angeles newcomers

Sweat Yoga
12105 W. Waterfront Drive, Suite 105, Playa Vista
Photo: Sweat Yoga/Yelp
Sweat Yoga is a spot offering students "an athletic style of yoga, a thorough sweat, and teachers who park their egos at the door," says founder Tommy Schey on the company's website.
Set to the beat of creative playlists and slight heat, yoga classes range from relaxing Candlelight Yin to Sweat-Chizle -- a class focused on strength-training with light hand weights. (See the full list of offerings here.)
Three additional outposts are located in the greater Los Angeles area, while another spot is situated in New York's Tribeca neighborhood.
This business has been hitting the right note with locals, with a perfect five-star rating.
Yelper Victoria P., who reviewed Sweat Yoga on Aug. 2, wrote, "Beautiful studio with patio! Definitely smaller than the Santa Monica location, but the room itself is plenty big. Heated room (today it was 104). The instructor leads you through several flows and lets you go on your own for a bit. Lengthy cool down and they bring you a cold lavender towel during shavasana, which is an absolute delight!"
Sweat Yoga is open from 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m. daily.
Prana Yoga
3006 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake
Photo: Prana Yoga/Yelp
Prana Yoga describes itself as "a peaceful oasis in the concrete jungle" offering unique yoga techniques aimed at developing strength, endurance and an understanding of your body's needs.
Options range from traditional mat classes like Vinyasa and Hatha, to aerial yoga sessions for beginner and experienced yogis alike.
Prenatal, senior and youth classes are on offer as well, along with extras like massage, acupuncture and chiropractic services. (See the full list of classes here.)
Prana Yoga is off to a strong start with a current Yelp rating of five stars out of six reviews.
Yelper Tam N., who reviewed the studio on Aug. 18, wrote, "I came here this morning for the 9 a.m. aerial yoga and I absolutely loved my experience! .... The class was about an hour long, but it went by pretty fast. I probably used every part of my body and need bed rest for a few days, but it was worth it!"
And Nikolay A. noted, "Prana Yoga is a really great place with aerial yoga classes for very affordable prices. The teachers are great!"
Prana Yoga is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
CorePower Yoga
11740 San Vicente Blvd., Brentwood
Photo: CorePower Yoga/Yelp
CorePower Yoga is a studio chain with over 170 locations throughout the country, featuring an assortment of yoga classes designed to work "every muscle and every emotion."
A variety of difficulty levels are on offer, ranging from beginner-friendly CorePower Yoga 1 to YogaSculpt -- a class designed to boost metabolism and build lean muscle mass. (Visit the website here for the class schedule.)
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of three reviews on Yelp, CorePower Yoga has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Grace L., who visited the yoga studio on Aug. 14, wrote, "New location! Very clean and classes at peak times aren't full. ... The instructors are great!"
"Great new location!" noted Raquel M. "Class was not too full and very clean. Will definitely come back!"
CorePower Yoga is open from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Jamuna Yoga
711 S. Olive St., Suite 309, Downtown
Photo: Jamuna Yoga/Yelp
Jamuna Yoga is a boutique yoga studio taught by certified Jivamukti teacher Jenna Faith, who empowers students "with a focus on breath, dynamic sequences, hip music playlists and meditative states," as we've previously reported.
Expect to find traditional Vinyasa and restorative options, along with upbeat "bootylicious" and hardcore varieties. (A full range of classes can be found here.)
With just one review so far, Jamuna Yoga has already made a positive impression.
Yelper Charlotte N. wrote, "Jamuna Yoga is brilliant! Right in the heart of DTLA, Jenna and Val have created a welcoming and peaceful space. The studio has really high ceilings, massive windows and is always spotless."
Jamuna Yoga is open from 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday and Friday, 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 8:45 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.