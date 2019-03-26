Health & Fitness

Justin Bieber has hyperbaric oxygen chamber to help with sleeping issues

EMBED <>More Videos

Justin Bieber sleeps in hyperbaric oxygen chamber

Pop star Justin Bieber has reportedly been struggling with depression, writing in early March that he has been feeling "super disconnected and weird." So as part of his self-care, he is now sleeping in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber.

Bieber showed his fans his new nighttime routine by sharing images of himself sleeping in the chamber, which is usually used to treat scuba divers who reach the surface too fast.

According to John Hopkins Medicine, hyperbaric oxygen therapy is used to treat certain types of wounds like radiation injuries, infections, burns, certain skin grafts and flaps, crush injuries and diabetes.

On March 10, Bieber shared a photo on Instagram with the caption, "Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit. Hopefully what I'm going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird. I always bounce back so I'm not worried. Just wanted to reach out and ask for you guys to pray for me. God is faithful and your prayers really work. Thanks. The most human season I've ever been in facing my stuff head on."

Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscelebrityjustin bieberdepression
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Charges against Jussie Smollett dropped, attorneys say
15-year-old girl's body found in industrial area of Compton
Pasadena family demands answers after dog dies on flight
SoCal boy with cancer needs mixed-race bone marrow match
Sen. Kamala Harris releases details in teacher pay raise plan
NASA cancels first all-female spacewalk due to spacesuit shortage
College-admissions defendants plead not guilty
Show More
'American Idol' contestant gets onstage proposal
Naked man caught on video ringing doorbell in Texas
VIDEO: Dog stolen from Rubidoux mobile home park
Conor McGregor announces retirement on social media
2-year-old girl severely injured in fall at Bellflower apartment complex
More TOP STORIES News