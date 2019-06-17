vaping

Juul to eliminate 650 jobs, cut $1 billion in costs

File - In this Monday, June 17, 2019, file photo, a cashier displays a packet of tobacco-flavored Juul pods at a store in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Samantha Maldonado, File)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Vaping giant Juul Labs just announced a new round of cuts. The San Francisco based e-cigarette company is eliminating around 650 jobs and freezing hiring, according to a statement from the company.

It's part of Juul's plan to cut $1 billion in costs next year.

Juul says all employees impacted will receive separation packages.

The new CEO, K.C. Crosthwaite, has been doing a review of the company's policies and practices.

"As the vapor category undergoes a necessary reset, this reorganization will help JUUL Labs focus on reducing underage use, investing in scientific research, and creating new technologies while earning a license to operate in the U.S. and around the world."

"The remaining team will focus on direct marketing to adult smokers," said Juul in a statement.
