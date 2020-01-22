Health & Fitness

Kaiser Woodland Hills to temporarily close after water main break, officials say

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Kaiser Permanente officials say water service to the Woodland Hills medical center won't be restored until at least Saturday, and the hospital will temporarily close because of a water main break.

The hospital lost water service Saturday night with what was supposed to be a temporary overnight shutdown as part of planned maintenance work. But when crews went to restore the service in the morning, they discovered a more substantial leak that would need major repairs.

Temporary repairs were made Monday. But hospital officials say rigorous legal requirements for testing the water quality mean they won't be able to restore service until at least Saturday. On Tuesday, Kaiser said it was temporarily closing because of the water main break.

Because the timeline for restoring water at the medical center campus is now estimated to be Saturday, January 25, we have determined that the safest decision for our members, patients, physicians and staff is to temporarily close services and facilities at this location. We are working closely with state and local agencies to achieve this temporary closure,'' Kaiser Permanente said in a statement Tuesday night.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
