Coronavirus: LA Archdiocese issues recommendations, including no wine during Mass

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Archdiocese of Los Angeles is making changes due to the novel coronavirus.

The Archdiocese announced new recommendations for Mass, including receiving Communion only by hand and suspending wine from being distributed.

Recommendations also include parishioners refraining from shaking hands and holding hands, and removing holy water from fonts if it is not attached to a filtration system.

The Archdiocese also asks everyone to please stay home if they are sick and encourages good hygiene practices.

The recommendations were announced out of an abundance of caution.
