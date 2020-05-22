Coronavirus Los Angeles

LA County announces further reopenings, including indoor mall curbside service and beach bike paths

Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, Los Angeles County officials on Friday announced that several additional public spaces and businesses can reopen with modifications.

Retail stores within indoor shopping malls can now reopen for curbside service. Previously, all retail locations were allowed to resume businesses operations, without customers in stores, as long as they weren't located in shopping centers and malls.

Bike paths at county beaches are also now open, more than a week after all beaches were reopened for active recreational use. Face coverings are still required and physical distancing guidelines remain in place. Earlier this week, officials announced they are aiming for a "safe reopening" of the county as early as July 4.

Also as part of the county's gradual reopening, car parades are now allowed "so that graduations, birthdays and other special days and achievements can be safely celebrated," according to the county's emergency operations center.

Face masks must be worn if any of the vehicle windows are open.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countycoronaviruscoronavirus los angeles
